JEFFERSON CITY − Vivek Malek, the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office, will be sworn in as treasurer Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol.
Malek will be Missouri's 48th state treasurer. His children, Naija, Viraj and Myra, will sing the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of his official swearing in.
Former state treasurer and current state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick will deliver remarks, along with Gov. Mike Parson and Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., the Senior U.S. District Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Malek will be sworn in at 1 p.m. in the House Chamber.