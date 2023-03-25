JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MpDOT) is calling for volunteers to help with its annual "No MOre Trash! Bash."
The No MOre Trash! Bash is an effort to encourage Missourians to cleanup trash during the month of April, before mowing season starts.
MpDOT will provide trash bags and safety vests for those who want to volunteer in the event.
The department spent $7.7 million in 2022 to remove litter from more than 385,000 acres. This year, MoDOT said it expects that total to go up to $9 million.
Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, said anyone can help in this effort.
“You don’t have to be part of a regular Adopt-A-Highway volunteer group to organize a one-time volunteer effort," she said.
If you cannot participate in the effort, there are other ways to keep Missouri roadways clean, like keeping a small trash bag inside your car and disposing of it properly.
MoDOT also encourages people to secure their cars to make sure nothing blows out or gets dumped on the highway.
To get started with the cleanup, visit MoDOT's website.