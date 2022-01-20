COLUMBIA - Many mid-Missouri schools are dealing with a shortage of teachers and staff in recent weeks, which has caused for multiple schools to close this week as substitute teachers are in short supply.
Columbia Public Schools' substitute teacher fill rate is averaging 52.9% since returning from Christmas break, while Boonville R1 said it was only able to fill 58% of the vacancies Tuesday.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), fill rates refer to how many slots you need to fill versus how many you can fill.
"So back before the pandemic, it was typical for school districts have at 90% fill rates," DESE Assistant Commissioner Paul Katnik said. "Right now we're hearing percentages more around 30-40%."
"When I've got 10 classrooms to be covered, I can only cover three to four of them. And I've had six or seven other ones that have to be filled by somebody, you start grabbing teachers from plan time, you grab principals out of offices, counselors out of offices," Katnik said.
There's a few steps to become a substitute teacher:
- Submit an application to DESE
- Include a transcript of 60 college-level credit hours OR complete a 20-hour substitute teacher certification course
- Get a background check from the highway patrol
- Once the background check is approved, DESE will issue a certificate
With the certificate, you could fill any substitute teaching position in the state.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in May 2020 that the annual mean wage for a substitute teacher in the state is $34,820, or an hourly wage of $16.74.
A DESE spokesperson said substitutes generally get paid around $120-$150 per day.
Those with valid Missouri teaching certificates who want to substitute teach are no longer required by DESE to apply for a substitute certificate. There are restrictions on the number of hours a retired teacher may substitute teach.
If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, you can click here for more information.
"If you could, and you want to get one please do we could use the help in our schools. Our our districts are really struggling to staff up and, and, of course, the real person who's suffering is our kids," Katnik said. "And our kids need the adults to do anything they can to help them right now."