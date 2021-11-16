JEFFERSON CITY - American Foods Group (AFG) has selected Warren County as the planned location for a new beef processing facility.
The facility would create more than 1,300 new jobs and generate $1 billion in economic impact in the state, according to a press release.
“Missouri is able to compete for projects of this magnitude because of our strong agriculture community and business-friendly economy,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release.
AFG would invest $450 million in the Warren County region.
With an expected annual payroll of $80 million, the project would support quality livelihoods and boost consumer spending at Missouri businesses.
“We appreciate their commitment to agriculture and their interest in Warren County. This project would offer an important additional market for our producers and add value to Missouri farms and ranches. All sectors of agriculture will benefit from this important addition to our state," Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said in a press release.
The project is pending final approval.