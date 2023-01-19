JEFFERSON CITY - It's been an exciting day for Adam Mace.
"I'm feeling wild and ecstatic," Mace said. "We made history today."
On Thursday, Mace received his certification in dog training and graduated from his welding program, but more importantly, he learned he'll be the first Missourian released from prison because of the passing of Amendment 3.
The amendment permits Missourians incarcerated for marijuana-related charges to apply for an early release and have their sentences expunged.
"I wish my mom was here to see me," Mace said. "I always said I'd make history. I didn't know it would be this way and I didn't know it would be so far in the future, in 2023. It's a good starting place."
Mace was 17 years old when he was caught with about 3 ounces of marijuana in Cass County, near Kansas City. He was put on probation, but then pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter at the age of 19 for driving while intoxicated in a deadly crash.
"Unfortunately, I was responsible for a fatality. That, I'm very sorry for," Mace said.
Mace completed his 13-year sentence for the manslaughter charge in 2020. Since January of 2020, he's been serving time at Algoa Correctional Center for a simple possession charge for the marijuana he was caught with when he was a teen.
That sentence was supposed to last five years. Once Mace gets released, he will have served three years.
The application for early release is only for people incarcerated in either a jail, prison, or halfway house and who are serving time for specific marijuana offenses. Those offenses include either a misdemeanor or Class D or E felony that involve less than 3 pounds of marijuana.
Mace's attorney, Justin Ortiz, has been working on his case for the past two years. Ortiz applied for Mace's release in December when Amendment 3 went into affect. Mace had his hearing Thursday to see if the court would grant his release.
"It's been a long road, but definitely a good ending to a long road," Ortiz said. "We're really happy we got the job done."
Mace has one simple plan right after getting released.
"I think I'm going to go to a gas station and get myself something to drink," Mace said. "Like a SoBe or Red Bull. It's something I haven't had in over 15 years."
But he also has one lifelong dream he'd like to experience.
"I want to go to a freakin' Chiefs football game," Mace said. "I love my Chiefs and I've never been to a football game. To go watch Pat Mahomes, if my dad was still alive - he never got to see us have a winning season. Pat Mahomes is so awesome."
Mace's parents both died while he's been incarcerated. So, Mace said he's excited to see his old friends from high school and the new friends he's made with Canna Convict Project.
Canna Convict Project is a nonprofit organization that works to assist Missouri nonviolent cannabis convicts with their release. They've been working with Mace for about nine to 10 months.
Mace said he's been waiting for Amendment 3 for a long time. Not only is it what's allowing his release, but he also thinks the legalization of marijuana is long overdue.
"Marijuana is not bad," Mace said. "There's a lot of good purposes for it. We should've abolished marijuana laws a long time ago. There wouldn't be as much back log in the prison system. It's going to help a lot of people."
Mace is set to be released from the Algoa Correctional Center within the next few days. He said he plans to move back to Kansas City.
Mace has a GoFundMe page to help with transitional and re-entry needs.