JEFFERSON CITY-- The Missouri Senate has canceled session for this week due to inclement weather.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted the news around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

"With additional snow and ice in the forecast for much of the state, we want to be sensitive to the safety of our staff and members," Rowden said on Twitter.

Rowden also tweeted Sunday afternoon that session was canceled for Monday. 

The Missouri House will hold a technical session Monday and Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to Rep. Dean Plocher's Chief of Staff. 

According to the First Alert weather team, there is another chance of snow Wednesday in mid-Missouri. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED