JEFFERSON CITY — In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on the rate and demographics of those mortalities from 2017 to 2019.

The findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births. That rate was even higher for Black women.

Data from 2018 shows Missouri ranks above the national average for its maternal mortality rate.

"This is a problem, and while it may not affect you or someone you know, in my experience I've taken care of so many of these people," said Katy Werth, a nurse from Columbia who has spent 25 years in women's health. "They are our Missouri citizens. It's an important fight. It's time that we change and make it better."

Today the Missouri Office of Women's Health is holding a closed meeting with its Pregnanacy-Associated Mortality Review Committee. The committee issued a report early this month with data gathered from 2017 to 2019. This is an excerpt about the report from the DHSS. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jkKknDv3CQ — Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) August 24, 2022

The committee met Wednesday to discuss the findings in a closed meeting. It has had to meet more often because of an increase in mortalities in 2020.

The report also recommends Medicaid expansion as a solution.

"There is a lot of confidence in that if they continue to provide these recommendations, that eventually we will get to a point where, whether it be a specific law or funding for a particular initiative, that will be put in place and will make a difference," Ashlie Otto, a public health nurse specialist at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said.

Michelle Trupiano with the Missouri Family Health Council has lobbied before the Missouri General Assembly for changes to policy on women's health. She still sees some legislative barriers to reducing the pregnancy-associated mortality rate.

"We know that Missouri, over the last decade, has created an infrastructure that leaves Black and brown women out of basic health care, including access to family planning services," Trupiano said. "We know that the state has put up barriers and roadblocks at every opportunity."