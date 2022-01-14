KANSAS CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation crews are working on the outer lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near 18th St. in Kansas City after an early morning fire underneath the bridge Thursday.
A homeless encampment under the interstate there caught fire and killed one person.
Outer lanes on westbound I-70 near 18th St. will open by rush hour Monday morning, weather permitting, according to a news release from MoDOT.
MoDOT District Engineer Chris Redline said more information will be provided Sunday on the timing of the opening of the two lanes. However, he said with the Chiefs playoff game Sunday night, fans should plan for the westbound I-70 lane to be closed.
Westbound I-70 motorists traveling out of Missouri should exit I-70 at the interstate 435 interchange at mile marker 8 to avoid delays on westbound I-70 west of I-435.
The long term plan to repair the bridge is not known at this time.