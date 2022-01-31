COLUMBIA - Sporting goods stores all around Missouri expected a flood of Kansas City Chiefs fans through their doors following the game Sunday night.
Since the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, some are wondering where the pre-printed Chiefs AFC Championship gear will be distributed.
The short and sweet answer is a lot of it is donated to charity. The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all partner with different organizations so the merchandise can be reused by people in need, according to Quality Logos website.
Rally House is one sporting goods store that has a plethora of Kansas City Chiefs merchandise, especially since the store is based out of the Kansas City area.
A sales lead at Rally House in downtown Columbia, Marc Poland, said they will send all the championship and Super Bowl gear back to the supplier.
The supplier of the gear is the NFL, according to Rally House's Power & Light location.
"I'm sure the suppliers are generous people and will donate the gear," Poland said.
The NFL typically donates its gear to World Vision, which is a charity in Pittsburgh that distributes gear to people in need in third world countries. The charity's goal is to give people in need comfortable clothing to play sports in.
The NFL also donates the gear to Good360, a nonprofit that gives the gear to families and communities impacted by natural disasters and other challenging situations.
Professional sports organizations like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL try to give the losing teams merchandise to these kinds of charities to ensure clothing does not go to waste.
Poland said even with the Chiefs loss, they received quite a few customers coming in Monday to buy their merchandise.