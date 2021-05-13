MISSOURI - As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread in Missouri, KOMU 8 News reached out to every member of the Missouri General Assembly to ask if they've been vaccinated.
In the House of Representatives, KOMU 8 received responses from 44 representatives. There are 163 members in the Missouri House.
Of the 45 responses, 34 had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Two representatives told KOMU 8 that they had not been vaccinated.
Eight representatives responded to calls but declined to provide their vaccination status. One representative, Rep. Richard Brown (D-Kansas City) said he was undecided.
There are 34 members in the Missouri Senate. Seven of them responded to calls. Of those, six had been vaccinated for COVID-19. The other senator declined to provide their vaccination status.
KOMU 8 will continue to update these maps if additional responses are received.