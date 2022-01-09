WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base has canceled the "Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show," according to a press release.
The show, which was tentatively scheduled for June 2022, was canceled due to what the base referred to as "competing mission priorities" and that the base would focus its resources "on executing nuclear options...anytime, anywhere."
"The decision was not made lightly, as we know many of our service members, their families and our surrounding communities look forward to such an exciting event," Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement.
Diehl added that the base plans to focus on creating the best possible experience for its next airshow in 2024.