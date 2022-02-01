MISSOURI − As winter weather is expected to impact mid-Missouri, the Humane Society of Missouri has shared winter safety tips to help protect your pets.
Bring pets inside: There is a common misconception that fur protects pets in cold weather, but just like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite and should not be left outside.
Provide a cozy space: Adequate shelter is mandatory by law. If there are no other options and animals must be left outdoors, owners should provide a well-insulated and appropriately sized doghouse with a sturdy covering to prevent winds from entering.
Press "paws" on pet injuries: Check your animal's paws for signs of cold-weather damage, like cracked paw pad, redness between toes and any bleeding.
Add layers: Try a sweater or dog coat for dogs with thinner coats or those more sensitive to cold temperatures. But a wet sweater can make your dog colder, so keep it dry.
Schedule a winter wellness exam: Don't delay yearly wellness appointments. Cold weather could worsen certain medical conditions.
The Central Missouri Humane Society also has asked for short-term fosters for this week. If interested, click here to sign up.
If you see an animal in distress, call your local police or the Human Society of Missouri Animal Cruetly line at 314-647-4400,