COLUMBIA − Missouri schools are waiting on $1.9 billion in federal relief that has been available since last fall.
Missouri is the last state in the nation to allocate the next installment of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency relief funds, or ESSER III.
If the funds are not allocated in Jefferson City by the March 24 deadline, this round of COVID-19 relief will return to the federal treasury. And even though March 24 is over a month from now, the time is actually less than that. The Senate has a spring break from March 10 to March 21.
If lawmakers do not allocate funds by the deadline, Columbia Public Schools could miss out on $23.5 million in funds, according to the Columbia Missourian.
ESSER III funds are a part of House Bill 3014. The bill passed through the House on Feb. 10 and then it was sent to the Senate.
For mid-Missouri representatives, voting fell along party lines. Reps. Sarah Walsh, Chuck Basye and Cheri Toalson-Reisch- all Republicans- voted yes on the most recent version of the bill.
Reps. Martha Stevens and David Tyson-Smith- both Democrats- voted no on the most recent version. The two did not respond to KOMU 8's request for comment.