COLUMBIA - Missouri is set to get a new attorney general now that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is headed to the U.S. Senate.
Once Schmitt's term begins in January, Missouri will need a new attorney general.
It's up to Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a new attorney general to finish out the rest of Schmitt's four-year term, which ends in 2024.
A spokesperson for the Governor's office told KOMU 8 Gov. Parson has interviewed multiple people for the position, but there is "not a confirmed date" to announce an appointment.
Whoever ends up in the office will likely have their political career supercharged.
"It's a very high profile position that has a long history of launching people into further, future offices and gives an opportunity for people to make a name for themselves," said Republican strategist Gregg Keller, who has worked in Missouri politics for over two decades.
Schmitt was appointed as the attorney general in 2018 after former Attorney General Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, the last Democrat to win the Governor's Mansion, also served as the state's attorney general.
Keller said the position allows politicians to establish a statewide brand.
"[The Attorney General's office] allows the person in it to get a tremendous amount of press, travel the state and have staff all over the state" said Keller.
MU political science professor Dr. Peverill Squire said state attorney's general across the country have generated headlines with political lawsuits.
"We've seen in both parties Attorney's General using the position to file high profile lawsuits against the incumbent administration," he said.
Schmitt filed over 20 lawsuits against President Joe Biden's administration, putting Missouri among the states which have sued Biden the most.
"It's become a much more visible position than it used to be," said Squire.
Keller also said with this appointment, Gov. Parson can reshape Missouri state politics.
"This is a big deal. This is an opportunity to make someone's career in one foul swoop," Keller said.
Keller thinks the "smart money" is on Gov. Parson's General Counsel, Andrew Bailey, to be appointed attorney general.
That echoes a report from the Kansas City Star in which a person "familiar with the appointment process" said Bailey was the front-runner.
The Governor's office did not respond to a text from KOMU 8 asking if Bailey is being considered for the position.
Gov. Parson also has to appoint a new state treasurer after Scott Fitzpatrick was elected as state auditor.