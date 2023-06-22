COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has water suppliers in mid-Missouri monitoring drinking water as extreme drought conditions continue across the state.
Not only has drought affected farmers in many ways, but officials say it could soon affect drinking water.
Columbia's water is pumped from wells that tap into a water-filled bed of sand and gravel beneath the bottom land bordering the Missouri River. Given the circumstances, low levels of water could be a concern.
However, Matthew Nestor, Columbia Utilities spokesperson, said there's a plentiful supply of water that is in reserve.
"So it would have to be pretty extreme if it becomes bad," Nestor said.
There is no word on if Columbia will start to see water restrictions yet.
Michael Weller, chief of the DNR's Surface Water Section and Water Resources Center, said any sort of water restriction given to individuals will come from their water suppliers.
"If the drought lasts long enough, then there are water systems that depend on surface water sources," Weller said. "And the depend on drinking water will begin to see stress."
Officials encourage residents to participate in indoor water conservation during the drought, which includes not running water when it's not being used, taking short showers, fixing any faucet leaks and only doing laundry in full loads and when necessary, among other conservation techniques.
"There are always things individuals could do to reduce their water use," Weller said. "From installing water efficient fixtures in their houses, but that's really sort of a long-term solution to water supply problems. Generally speaking, it's really difficult to conserve your way out of situations like this."
As of June 22, mid-Missouri is in between severe and extreme drought levels.
Drought Monitor: Other than a slight improvement over Central Boone County the rain over the last two weekends has done little to nothing to change our drought situation. Almost all of mid-Missouri is in a severe or extreme drought. @KOMUnews #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/pzqd6ldShm— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 22, 2023
Residents can submit details about drought conditions on the DNR's website.