JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports 2,881 deer were harvested by hunters ages 6-15 during Missouri's 2022 late-youth deer hunting season, which ran from Nov. 25-27.
A total of 2,881 deer were harvested, of which 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does.
Top counties for the late youth portion were Lincoln with 82 deer harvested, Franklin with 65, and Osage with 52.
A total of 3,534 bucks and does were harvested in the late youth portion last year, including 1,498 antlered bucks, 390 button bucks, and 1,646 does.
“It’s typical to see quite a bit of variability in the number of deer taken during our shorter season portions, due primarily to the effect of weather on deer movement, the number of hours hunters spend in the field, or both,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said.
Isabelle noted that harvest totals for the late youth portion over the past several years have ranged from about 2,000 deer to just under 4,000 deer, according to a press release.
“This year’s harvest total was slightly below average, but that wasn’t unexpected given the rain that moved through portions of the state Saturday evening and Sunday morning,” said Isabelle.
The archery deer season runs until Jan. 15, 2023. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.