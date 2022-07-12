JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft announced that the Missouri State Archives launched a YouTube channel Tuesday.
The Missouri State Archives is a division within Ashcroft's office. The channel will provide the public with access to historic films created by state government and recordings of state archives like the "Thursday Evening Speakers' Series" and other related content.
The channel now features four films that are new to the archive. The films were produced in 1931 by the Missouri Bureau of Public Information for the state's fish and game department, which is now the Department of Conservation and Missouri State Parks.
The recordings, "Arrow Rock," Big Spring," "From Whence the Rainbows Come!" and "Meramec State Park" were donated by Melissa Naylor Applegate. They are produced in all black and white on 16mm film and range between 6 and 11 minutes in length.
For more information on the archives, contact the Missouri State Archives reference staff at archives@sos.mo.gov or 573-751-3280.