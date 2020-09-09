State Pays $82,500 to Settle Harassment Claim
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state has paid $82,500 to settle sexual harassment allegations against the former director of the Department of Agriculture. An attorney for the Agriculture Department says $70,000 will go to former department employee Heather Elder and $12,500 to her attorney. Elder accused department director Fred Ferrell of sexual harassment and gender discrimination last year. After an internal investigation, Gov. Matt Blunt originally allowed Ferrell to remain on the job. But Blunt asked Ferrell to resign in February -- a few days after Elder's accusations were made public in a lawsuit. Elder claimed Ferrell kissed her, said he would like to see her in a wet T-shirt contest and refused to promote her because of her gender.
