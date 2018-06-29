Statement from Prosecuting Attorney on Bustamante Case

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Richardson released a statement on Wednesday on the Alyssa Bustamante case:

"Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce sentenced Alyssa Bustamante to life in prison today for the 2009 brutal murder of nine-year-old Elizabeth Olten. In addition, she was given a 30-year sentence for the armed criminal action charge, to be served consecutively to the life sentence which, in the Missouri Department of Corrections, is counted as 30 years. These sentences are appropriate and fit what happened to Elizabeth at the hands of a truly evil individual who strangled and stabbed an innocent child simply for the thrill of it."

"Hundreds of law enforcement officers and regular citizens of Cole County searched for Elizabeth for two days and nights in the cold and pouring rain in October of 2009. The discovery of Elizabeth's mutilated body in a shallow grave is something that this entire community has been grieving for more than two years. My office is appreciative of the way Judge Joyce has presided over this case. A prosecutor's job is to seek justice for the victim and for this community. I truly feel that justice has been served in this case, based on the facts of the case that would have been admissible at trial. Our hope is that now, at the conclusion of this case, the focus will be on little Elizabeth and her brokenhearted family."