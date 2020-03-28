States begin to enforce new restrictions for travelers from New York

Friday, March 27, 2020
Source: The Associated Press
By: Maddie Hawes, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOSTON (AP) - States are imposing new restrictions for travelers from the New York area, the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. 

Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina governors ordered people arriving from the New York area to self quarantine for at least 14 days. 

Officials in Connecticut are asking New Yorkers to not visit unless absolutely necessary. 

In Rhode Island, state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is also enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports. 

