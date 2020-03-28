States begin to enforce new restrictions for travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) - States are imposing new restrictions for travelers from the New York area, the epicenter for the nation's outbreak.
Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina governors ordered people arriving from the New York area to self quarantine for at least 14 days.
Officials in Connecticut are asking New Yorkers to not visit unless absolutely necessary.
In Rhode Island, state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is also enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the Missouri National Guard would be mobilized to help with the... More >>
in
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as... More >>
in
AP — Something was wrong. The chow hall line at New York’s Rikers Island jail had halted. For three hours,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
in
(AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in... More >>
in
PARIS (AP) - Health workers in Paris received a massive show of appreciation thanks to the Eiffel Tower. The... More >>
in
BOSTON (AP) - States are imposing new restrictions for travelers from the New York area, the epicenter for the nation's... More >>
in
GREENE COUNTY - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is "epi-linking" COVID-19 cases. A person's case is epi-linked if they... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES COUNTY - According to a news release from The St. Charles County Health Department, a second person has... More >>
in
DETROIT (AP) - President Donald Trump issued an order to that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - There have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden County and one death, according to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two University of Missouri Police Officers tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently being treated in isolation. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Every year, Thomas holds a blood drive for her daughter and this year didn't change anything. Blood... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Officials signed a stay-at-home order for Cole County that will go into effect on Saturday at 5... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Missouri system is restricting hiring and large purchases. The university... More >>
in
MEXICO - Stuffed animal hunts are the new cure for the ever-increasing cabin fever facing many mid-Missourians. This new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law, after... More >>
in