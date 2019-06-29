Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July 1.

Katie Danner, Director of the Missouri Division of Professional Registration said the new license "is meant to eliminate barriers for those who work in multiple jurisdictions around Missouri.”

Created by Senate Bills 240 and 862, the Office of Statewide Electrical Contractors will allow electrical contractors to work throughout Missouri without having to obtain a license in each political subdivision.

Individuals can submit an application through the Office of Statewide Electrical Contractors website. Those interested in seeking licensure must submit documentation of the required experience and proof they have passed an approved examination, as well as proof of liability insurance and the posting of bonds, if applicable.