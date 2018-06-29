Statewide Quarantine for Ash Wood Products Grows

JEFFERSON CITY - The expansion of the emerald ash borer into new areas means ash wood can now be transported freely within Missouri. The emerald ash borer is a beetle that is highly destructive to ash wood trees.

Ash wood products can only be transported among counties under quarantine. The Missouri Department of Agriculture expanded the quarantine last week from nine counties to the entire state. That means ash wood products can be transported among all the state's counties and the City of St. Louis.

Separate federal requirements govern taking ash wood from quarantined counties out of state.