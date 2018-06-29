Static electricity suspected cause of SE Missouri fire

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) - Static electricity is the suspected cause of a fire that that caused significant damage at a southeast Missouri oil distributor company.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Drew Juden told the Sikeston Standard Democrat that based on witness statements, static electricity is the only logical conclusion for the blaze that broke out Monday at Santie Oil Co.

Investigators say the blaze was not suspicious, but conclusive evidence has not been found.

The fire occurred in a propane storage area. Workers were present but escaped without injury.