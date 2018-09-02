Station will aid Cortex district, official says

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $10 million grant for a new light rail station in midtown St. Louis will make it easier for workers to get to a developing high-tech area of midtown, a top official with the U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday.

It was announced earlier this week that the St. Louis transit agency Metro was getting a $10.3 million TIGER grant. Details of the project were released Friday. The St. Louis project is among 72 around the country selected to share nearly $600 million in grant money.

Transportation Under Secretary for Policy Peter Rogoff says the grant money will help build a new MetroLink light rail station at Boyle Avenue and Sarah Street in what's now known as the Cortex "innovation district." It will fill a 1.6-mile gap between stations.