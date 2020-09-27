Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday reported that the ads were pulled after Galloway's campaign sent cease-and-desist letters. The ads are by the Uniting Missouri PAC. The group supports Republican Gov. Mike Parson's campaign but acts independently.

The original ad said Galloway ignored ethics laws and didn't disclose that her husband lobbied for state tax credits. Galloway's campaign lawyer says her husband never did that. Her campaign also says she reported that her husband has lobbied.

A Uniting Missouri spokesman says the PAC is making “minor semantic changes” to the ad.