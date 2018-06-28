Statistics Reveal Dangerous Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Two men were taken to the hospital Friday after a rollover accident on Paris Road left one driver pinned inside his car. It is the 18th accident involving personal injury on Paris Road in 2013. Missouri State Highway Patrol statistics show Paris Road to be one of the most dangerous roads in Columbia for drivers.

For comparison, Providence Road between Stadium Boulevard and Business Loop 70 has had 11 wrecks this year.

In 2012, Paris Road, between College Avenue and Waco Road saw 24 injury accidents.

Located in northeast Columbia, a large stretch of the road is used mostly by area industry.

"We have a lot of trucks and it's a very, very busy road and it's got a fairly high speed limit so you really have to pay attention on it," said Mid-City Lumber manager Kevin Pickett.

"Paris for the most part is, the northern section of it, is a lot higher speed so I think that's part of what contributes," said Columbia Police Sgt. Curtis Perkins.

In 2011 on the same stretch of Paris Road there were 17 accidents, and in 2010 there were 28.