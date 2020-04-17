"Stay Home Missouri" order has been extended through May 3

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the extension of the "Stay Home Missouri" order until May 3 during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

"Between now and May 4th, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri's hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders, and state departments to develop a plan," Parson said in a tweet.

Parson also announced a future two part plan to gradually reopen the state.

First, he said the state must protect healthcare workers, first responders, & direct care workers so that the most vulnerable citizens can continue to get to access health care.

Second, using testing data and insights from employers and employees, the state would strategically reopen businesses.

According to Parson's tweets, the Show-Me-Strong Recovery Plan has four pillars:

"Rapidly expand testing capacity, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have developed immunity." "Expand our reserves of PPE by opening public & private supply chains." "Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including alternate care facilities." "Improve our ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data."

"We can be cautiously optimistic that we are beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvements across Missouri," Parson said.

The original stay-at-honme order went into effect on April 6 and was set to expire on April 24.