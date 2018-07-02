Stay of Execution Granted for Missouri Inmate

COLUMBIA - The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a stay of execution Thursday for convicted killer John Winfield.

The Associated Press reports Winfield was scheduled for execution on June 18 for killing two St. Louis County women in 1996.

Winfield's Attorney, Joseph Lubey, claimed the state obstructed its clemency process. He said, "We are very pleased that the court has granted a stay of execution. The court correctly found that the state actors intimidated a prison staff member and made him fear for his job, and that such obstruction of the clemency process violated Mr. Winfield's due process rights."

The AP reports it is not immediately clear if the state will appeal the decision by U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Perry and that one court appeal claimed a corrections department employee initially wanted to write a clemency letter on Winfield's behalf but decided not to after intimidation from prison officials.