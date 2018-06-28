Steelman Loans Senate Campaign $100K

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Sarah Steelman has loaned her U.S. Senate campaign an additional $100,000 for the final couple of weeks before Missouri's primary elections.

Federal campaign finance reports show Steelman made the loan last Friday. It raises the total amount she has loaned her campaign to $500,000.

Steelman campaign spokesman Patrick Tuohey said Tuesday that Steelman wants to make sure she has enough resources to spread her message. He pointed to the nearly $5 million that Republican businessman John Brunner has contributed to his Senate campaign.

The third major candidate in the race, Congressman Todd Akin, has not self-financed his campaign.

The Republicans are competing in the Aug. 7 primary for the right to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.