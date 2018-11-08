Stegeman and Evans Earn Scholar Athlete Honors

COLUMBIA - Two members of the Columbia Cougar men's basketball team have been named to the 2011 NAIA Scholar-Athlete team, senior Greg Stegeman and junior Taylor Evans. Scholar-Athletes must maintain at least a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale and hold at least junior status academically.

Stegeman, who is a senior, was also named to the NAIA Honorable-Mention All-American squad for his performance this season. He started every game this season, averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds per game and led the team in field goal percentage. In Stegeman's four seasons in Columbia, the Cougar men's basketball program finished with a mark of 95-42 including three trips to the NAIA National Championships and a National Runner-Up finish.

In the 2010-2011 season, Taylor scored 226 points, an average of 7.1 per game and shot a team-best 79% from the charity stripe.

The Cougars finished the 2010-11 season after advancing to the NAIA National Championships.