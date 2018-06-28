Stem Cell Funding Fight Continues

Supporters have raised $2.5 million so far, compared with $140,000 raised by Missourians Against Human Cloning. However, opponents said they can still keep the stem cell proposal off next November's ballot.





"I think, if we educate the public, we won't need huge amounts of money," said Loren Humphrey, a member of Missourians Against Human Cloning.

But, the Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures said it needs so much money to gather registered voter signatures, to campaign for votes and to pay lawyers.

"It is an expensive undertaking, to get facts out to people all over Missouri to make sure people have facts about Missouri stem cell research and what the initiative does," explained Donn Rubin, coalition chairman.

Part of the $2.5 million will also pay court fees, including a case in which the coalition said Missourians Against Human Cloning stole information from the coalition website.

Humphrey is against stem cell research because he considers it unethical.

"Not withstanding the moral, ethical issues of using God's littlest beings," he added, "we are not really ready to do that."

But, Rubin said he just wants Missouri law to allow what federal law already permits.