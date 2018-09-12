Stem Cell Restrictions Added to MOHELA Plan

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The stem cell research debate has found its way into Governor Blunt's plan to use student loan profits for college buildings. The plan calls for the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority to pay 350 million dollars to the Missouri Development Finance Board, which would pass the money onto colleges and universities. When the finance board approved the plan earlier this week, a new section was added. It would require higher education institutions to pledge that none of the money would go to buildings that conduct embryonic stem cell research. The MOHELA board today considers whether to delay its scheduled vote next Wednesday on the plan.