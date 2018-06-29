Stem Cells Appointment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Senate Democrats are delaying a man's confirmation to the life sciences research board. Governor Blunt nominated Doctor Bob Onder to the board. Onder was elected to the state House in November. But Onder is also on the board of Missourians Against Human Cloning, an organization that opposes embryonic stem cell research and fought a ballot measure to protect such research. Missouri voters narrowly approved the amendment last year to ensure that research can happen here. Supporters of stem cell research says it's wrong to put a research opponent on a board that doles out research money. The state budget intentionally excludes human medical research from spending of the life sciences research fund because of the stem cell research argument.