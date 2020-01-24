STEM Workshop for parents and teens

COLUMBIA – Memory Strategies is hosting a STEM workshop for parents and teens at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.

STEM education refers to the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The workshop will focus on developing strategies and skills to better succeed in the STEM field.

Memory Strategies is a local start-up designed to help people remember information. Owner Danielle Winton said her memory techniques are for everyone. From day-to-day life to studying for an exam, she said, “Anything you need help remembering, that’s what I do.”

Winton began hosting workshops in the summer as a way to gain exposure in the area. She said chose to host a STEM workshop because of a large community interest.

“It’s all about how to reach your target audience, how to reach your target market, figuring out what they need. So this was a great opportunity to meet a need in the community,” said Winton.

Winton said the workshop will include interactive examples and takeaways that can be applied to STEM and general learning.

The workshop will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Friend’s Room at the library.