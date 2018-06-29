Stenger calls for more police at MetroLink trains, stations

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger wants to double the number of police officers who patrol light rail trains and stations, in response to recent crimes.

Stenger announced Wednesday that he has outlined his proposal to Metro St. Louis Transit CEO John Nations. The proposal would double to 44 the number of county police officers patrolling MetroLink trains and rail stations, along with park-and-ride lots and other facilities.

Stenger's office says the money to pay for the new officers would come from existing revenues generated by Proposition A, a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2010 for expansion and operation of Metro services.

Metro spokeswoman Patti Beck says the agency supports the idea, calling it "great news for the riding public."