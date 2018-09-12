Stenger: Council wasn't tricked about McCulloch pension

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Some members of the St. Louis County Council say they were tricked into sweetening the pension for county prosecutor Robert McCulloch, but Executive Steve Stenger says that claim is simply untrue.

The council last year approved a change in the retirement system that benefited McCulloch, the 66-year-old prosecutor who gained fame following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014.

The change made McCulloch eligible for both state and county pensions when he retires. After the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently wrote about the change, some council members said they didn't know what it was that they'd unanimously approved.

Stenger says no one was fooled or tricked, and members should have read their own legislation.

Stenger and McCulloch are both Democrats.