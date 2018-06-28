Step Back in Time at the Heritage Festival

COLUMBIA - Festival goers were given the opportunity to take a step back in time with an authentic chuck wagon, woodworking displays and blacksmith displays at the Heritage Festival.

The event included live performances, historical demonstrations and food.

Kids and adults were able to participate in hands-on crafts and games.

Don Short, one festival goer, said the event helps him connect with his past.

"You know, I seen some things up there that I hadn't seen since I was a child. A little buzzards they called them, the hoops that they rolled around ... the blacksmith. My grandfather was a blacksmith. My dad was a blacksmith," Short said. "And I really enjoyed it."

This is the festival's 33rd year. It continues tomorrow in Nifong Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.