Stepfather Charged With Girl's Murder
Cassville Mayor Bill Alsop says the service will be held in one of the larger churches in nearby Neosho because hundreds of mourners are expected. Rowan's body was found Friday in a southwest Missouri cave after a weeklong search. Her stepfather, David Spears, and his friend, Chris Collings, have been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, forcible rape and statutory rape. Rowan's lived in the small Ozarks hometown of Stella with her mother, Colleen Spears. She had left the girl with David Spears last week when she went to work. The girl was missing when Colleen Spears returned home. David Spears initially said the girl was in her bed asleep when he left to go out with friends, and he didn't notice she was missing when he came home.
