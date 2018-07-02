Stepfather Shot

It happened Christmas morning; the step-father is still hospitalized with what police say are life-threatening wounds. His name has NOT been released, and no arrests have been made. Witnesses told police the step-father was brandishing two handguns, and knocked his step-son to the floor with one of them. The younger man then got a gun, shot his step-father and fled. Police say it is not clear if he used one of the step-father's two pistols.