Stephens College Bungalows to be Torn Down

The six historic bungalows on Walnut street will be torn down, but an ordinance put in place in December 2008 made the process of having them demolished a little more complicated.

Stephens College, which has owned the houses since the 1960s submitted a demolition permit, after which they had a ten day waiting period where the Historic Preservation Committee analyzes the historic value of the property.

However, whatever the value they assesed, these buildings are still coming down.