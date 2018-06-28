Stephens College fashion designers construct more than clothes

COLUMBIA — Stephens College fashion design, marketing, management and communication students hosted the 73rd annual student design fashion show, called “The Collections."

The showcase, held Saturday, highlighted junior and senior Stephens College fashion design majors, but also allowed students in other parts of the fashion industry to put their skills to work behind the scenes.

This year’s theme, "Organized Chaos," allowed for a range of styles.

One designer, Hilary Henry, said she created a collection that combined all of her favorite things and made her happy.

"All things girly," Henry said.

Her hyper-feminine aesthetic began when she learned to sew at 8 years old and made clothes for her dolls.

"It sprouted from Barbie who’s super girly, to me who’s super girly," Henry said.

Despite favoring pink and sparkles, Henry said everyone’s style is important to self expression.

"I think it’s good to shine your personality in ways that other people can experience it," Henry said.

Another designer, Rebecca Johnson agreed adding that it’s the first thing someone judges about you.

"First impressions matter," Johnson said. "And your clothing essentially is that."

Johnson said there’s an emotional connection to what you choose to wear.

"Putting on a good outfit is almost like putting on your confidence," Johnson said.

Finding inspiration in the many different types of women there are in the world, Johnson said women can benefit from figuring out their personal style.

"You discover a lot about yourself," Johnson said. "You discover a lot about the things around you, and how you want to live and how you want to present yourself to the world."







