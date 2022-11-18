COLUMBIA — The top five high school esports teams in the state are taking part in the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF) tournament in an attempt to crown a state champion. The two-day tournament began on Friday.
This is the third year MOSEF has run the Missouri esports state championships. Friday, the teams competed in Overwatch. Saturday, teams will compete in Rocket League.
This year MOSEF has partnered with Stephens College to allow this tournament to be in front of a crowd.
"We're providing opportunities for students to kind of show out, and celebrate something they're very talented at that maybe they haven't been able to get in front of a group or an audience to compete or show," said Tony Gragnani President of Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF).
Along with the student athletes competing for a state championship the tournament is streamed on Twitch to expand the audience beyond just the supportive family members and friends.
"More importantly in this event we also have students doing the broadcasting and even the logo was designed by a student. So really this championship represent more than just video games," said Gragnani.
This tournament is a culmination of many different students skills and a celebration of these students successes.
Even collegiate esports athletes can speak to the importance of the MOSEF tournament and the bigger impact it can have on these young athletes.
"I think MOSEF is a wonderful event that gives high school teams specifically their esports teams a chance to showcase what they have, what they have practiced sort of where their effort is going." said Taylor Smith Stephens College esports team member.
"It gives them an opportunity to prove that esports can be something bigger than what other people see it as," said Smith.