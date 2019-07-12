Stephens College named one of the "Best Fashion Schools in the World"

COLUMBIA - Stephens College has been recognized as one of the best fashion schools in the world, according to a press release on Thursday.

The college was listed on The Business of Fashion, London's publication, "The Best Fashion Schools in the World 2019."

According to the press release, Stephens College was awarded best overall, best in learning experience, and best in long-term value for its undergraduate degree in Fashion Design and Product Development. The undergraduate degree in Fashion Art Direction and Communication also received best in learning experience.

"This recognition is always an honor but this year it is made all the more meaningful as we just celebrated 75 years of the Stephens College fashion program," said Dean Monica McMurry in a press release.