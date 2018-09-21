Stephens College Prepares for School

COLUMBIA - A week before school starts, freshmen are starting to move into Stephens College residence halls.

Stephens College is running a four day orientation program for the freshmen before classes even begin.

The orientation includes a casino night, team work activities, and an annual service project.

Students will be divided into groups and volunteer at various places such Central Missouri Food Bank.

Freshmen will learn about campus life which will make campus life easier for students to adjust.

Part of helping freshmen will let them know what to expect this year.