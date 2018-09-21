Stephens College Prepares for School
COLUMBIA - A week before school starts, freshmen are starting to move into Stephens College residence halls.
Stephens College is running a four day orientation program for the freshmen before classes even begin.
The orientation includes a casino night, team work activities, and an annual service project.
Students will be divided into groups and volunteer at various places such Central Missouri Food Bank.
Freshmen will learn about campus life which will make campus life easier for students to adjust.
Part of helping freshmen will let them know what to expect this year.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday,... More >>
in
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that... More >>
in
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, arrested an armed man... More >>
in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Stop Human Trafficking Coalition's 2018 conference is taking place this weekend and is a reminder that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU's School of Health Professions will be crafting a new curriculum starting Friday after the MU Board of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A new MU Research building is set to be built by October 2021, after the MU Board of Curators... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A warning from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services closed Stephens Lake Thursday afternoon. Columbia... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The longtime aide of former Democratic leader Mike Sanders was sentenced to six months in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Family Resources is just too big. Now, the agency wants a new building with more parking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says he won't press charges related to allegations of conflicts of interest... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board President Brian Layman resigned Thursday. Layman's resignation follows Fire Chief... More >>
in
ASHLAND - The Missouri State Education Board outlined a budget that would increase transportation funding for Missouri schools. "The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission will soon be accepting applications for anyone interested in leasing the former fairgrounds. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood says abortions will stop at its Columbia clinic after Oct. 1 unless a federal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - November elections are approaching, but behind campaign speeches and electoral yard signs, Boone County is struggling to reach... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is considering changes to Missouri regulations to help address a shortage of... More >>
in