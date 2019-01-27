Stephens College redefines womanhood in its new admissions policy

1 month 1 day 18 hours ago Tuesday, December 25 2018 Dec 25, 2018 Tuesday, December 25, 2018 7:49:00 PM CST December 25, 2018 in News
By: Kara Strickland, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The second-oldest all women’s college in the country will now allow prospective students to define their own gender.

The school announced to its students and faculty it would be changing its admissions policy, something it has been discussing since 2014. Stephens College made the announcement via email. 

“Consistent with that mission, admission and continued enrollment in Stephens College’s undergraduate residential program will be restricted exclusively to women, including students who are legally identified as female and who self-identify as women; students who document an ongoing transition to female and who self-identify as women; and students who are legally identified as female but do not fit within the gender binary,” the email said.

Although the reaction on campus is mixed, student's are finding positive aspects of the policy changes.

“I like that trans-women are allowed here and they also accept that non-binary is a thing,” said Stephens College student Kasper Ramirez.  

The announcement said the school’s policy has never considered gender, but is now expanding its definition of womanhood.

“Because the college has expanded its definition of womanhood to include both sex and gender, it is logically consistent that is also acknowledges both sex and gender in its definition of manhood. As a result, the College will stop admitting and enrolling students who were born female but who now identify as men or who are transitioning from female to male,” the statement said.  

Ramirez is finishing up his freshman year at Stephens College. Ramirez is a transgender male. For Ramirez, the admissions policy change could have changed his ability to attend the school of his dreams.

“I definitely would be denied. I would probably have to find a new college, which is really upsetting because I love it here,” Ramirez said.  

The email said the policy goes into effect for students admitted or readmitted at the start of the Fall 2019 semester. It said the policy change would have no effect on currently enrolled students.  

But, Stephens College student Sally Russell isn't too sure all currently enrolled students would go unaffected.

“We are required to live on campus, so how are the dorm arrangements going to go?” Russell said. “If someone has male genitalia and is living within the women’s dorms, people have been really scared since a lot of people on campus have roommates and share bathrooms.”  

The school said in the announcement the decision was unanimous. It said the school conducted surveys and Board of Trustees members participated in workshops, seminars, and legal presentations before making the decision. The announcement said the community interaction didn't come to a consensus and recognized the decision to change the admissions policy wouldn't make everyone happy.

Russell says the school has kept the policy change quiet since the announcement in October.

“Since the school has been so quiet about it, I feel like people haven't been able to learn about it, which has been a problem. This was announced and we've heard nothing really other than the announcement,” Russell said.

Student’s are still left with questions about what the new policy will mean. Russell said she is concerned about the feelings of women who are transitioning to male, but their happiness her main concern.

“How are they going to feel being that they're technically not supposed to be here, but they're grandfathered in,” she said.

The school attached a “Frequently Asked Questions,” document to its announcement to help clarify some of the details about the policy change. The document said students whose sex or gender identity transitions after enrollment will be allowed to finish the current semester at Stephens College.

“I think it’s a good first step, but it’s a small step and they do need to do lots of research,” Ramirez said

More News

Grid
List

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:42:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:33:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports

Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Teen arrested in shooting death of another Blue Springs teen
Teen arrested in shooting death of another Blue Springs teen
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death last year of... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mechanic: Pothole repairs can be costly
Mechanic: Pothole repairs can be costly
COLUMBIA - The winter season brings more than just snow and ice. More potholes form due to the weather, leaving... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

POLICE: One dead after Columbia homicide
POLICE: One dead after Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:43:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Missouri trails the nation in number of female lawmakers
Missouri trails the nation in number of female lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Women still make up only about a quarter of Missouri lawmakers despite gains in what... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:19:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News

New film showcase focuses entirely on local filmmakers
New film showcase focuses entirely on local filmmakers
COLUMBIA — Local Missouri filmmakers have a new platform to share their films. CoMo Shorts is the newest film showcase... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:10:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over man shot by deputy
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over man shot by deputy
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

St. Louis officer charged in shooting death of colleague
St. Louis officer charged in shooting death of colleague
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A male St. Louis police officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 5:55:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Man arrested in death of 75-year-old woman in eastern Kansas
Man arrested in death of 75-year-old woman in eastern Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 5:00:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Holts Summit fire victims find new home
Holts Summit fire victims find new home
HOLTS SUMMIT - Four days after the Evergreen Complex fire, all families affected now have a permanent home. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 4:46:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Kendrick gives insight on 2020 Missouri budget
Kendrick gives insight on 2020 Missouri budget
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce held "Lunch with a Leader" Friday to highlight Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 29°
2am 28°
3am 27°
4am 25°