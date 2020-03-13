Stephens College to move to online classes for a month, starting next week

COLUMBIA - Stephens College is postponing in-person classes and moving classes online for a month.

Stephens College announced Thursday that, beginning Monday, March 16, it will suspend on-campus class sessions and reconfigure all undergraduate courses to online delivery.

Stephens College will be having classes in-person on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

The College will extend the time students will be expected to be off-campus during and after spring break, to reduce the likelihood of community spread among students who have traveled both domestically and abroad. It will also limit public events on campus until further notice.

“Stephens joins scores of colleges and universities nationwide in prioritizing the safety and security of its community — both on campus and in the city as a whole,” said President Dr. Dianne Lynch. “Our students and faculty are accustomed to online interaction and instruction, and we have been preparing for this possibility for several weeks. I am confident we will continue to provide the high quality, individualized instruction that our students both expect and deserve.”

The College will suspend instruction on Monday and Tuesday to allow faculty and students to adjust to the new mode of delivery. All undergraduate instruction will move online as of Wednesday, March 18.

Students will be on spring break beginning March 20. Classes will resume on March 30, but the College will extend online delivery through Friday, April 10. On-campus instruction is expected to resume on April 13 and to continue as usual through the end of the spring semester on May 7.

Stephens College is the second oldest women's college in the country and has less than 1,000 students enrolled, according to the U.S. News and World Report.