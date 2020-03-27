Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester

COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced on Wednesday it will remain closed for the rest of the spring semester because of the new stay-at-home order in Columbia.

All on-campus operations will be closed.

"Commencement ceremonies have been postponed from early May to August 28 and 29," according to the news release.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Stephens College community.

“These are unprecedented times. But we are Stephens College. We are family. We are strong. And we are here for you — virtually though it may need to be,” said Stephens College president Dr. Dianne Lynch in a March 25 message to employees.

Students and their families are encouraged to visit the Stephens Alert page (stephens.edu/alert) for continued updates.