Stephens College virtual film competition promotes creativity at home

14 hours 38 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:01:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – Dozens of people across the world are writing, shooting and editing short films at home for a Stephens College film competition. 

“Holed Up,” a virtual 48-hour film contest, runs April 24 through April 26. Nearly 80 people are participating in the film contest, some from Columbia and others from London, Marcé, France and Vancouver Island.

The idea behind the film competition is “can you make a film in 48 hours from where you are currently holed up? Without letting your camera leave the house?” Staff, students and alumni of the Stephens College Digital Filmmaking program created the competition to keep people connected and creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The idea to create and the idea that even though we aren’t at school, we are doing this as a class right now,” said Chase Thompson, one of the competition creators. “We are distributed, we are remote, but we are still held together by this and that became a really positive thing.”

Thompson, an associate professor at Stephens College and the Digital Filmmaking program chair, came up with the idea with the help of his former student, Kirsten Izzett.

The competition launched Friday at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live with a random drawing of genre, props and lines of dialogue that must be present in films. The results of the random drawing were just that: random. All films must be a mockumentary, have suspense, feature the line, “Don’t you remember the Bee Gees?” and use a butter knife as a prop.

“With the random drawing it’s hard to prepare for – you can’t fake it,” Thompson said. “It levels the playing field for all.”

Films for the competition are due at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Thompson said the judging panel will look for making the most under limited conditions. The competition has a wide variety of judges – from professionals to students currently in the digital filmmaking program.

“It’s really exciting to see the past, present and future all come together for this,” Thompson said.

Participants will be placed into three categories for judging: high school, students majoring in digital filmmaking at Stephens College and the general public. They are all competing for a variety of prizes.

Prizes include Pizza Tree gift cards, a pass to the 2021 True/False Film Fest, and even a $2,000 scholarship to go to the Stephens College Film program. Female high school juniors or seniors are also eligible for the Citizen Jane scholarship. 

“All of our calendars have been wiped free. There’s nothing to be excited about in many ways except the end of this virus and a vaccine,” Thompson said. “Having something in the future to look forward I think is an extremely important thing right now.” 

All award winners and finalist films will be announced on the “Holed Up” Facebook page on May 1.

