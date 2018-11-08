Stephens College Volleyball Beats CMU

COLUMBIA -- Stephens College defeated Central Methodist University on Monday night for the first time in three volleyball matches this season.

The Stars (6-11) defeated the Eagles (7-19) in five games by scores of 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 17-15.

Stephens' Morgan Campanelli led all players with 15 kills. Kelsey Byrd added 14. Jenna Zmyslony had 11.

Lanie Hurt recorded 47 assists for the Stars. Hurt also had 17 digs as part of a double-double effort.

Logan Weber and Morgan Campanelli had 14 digs apiece for the home team. Zmyslony and Madison Reale each had

11.

Dana Peters spearheaded Central Methodist's attack with 12 kills. Makenzie Shepard added 11, while Julia

Weber and Shelby Rice totaled nine.

Sarah Lewey dished out 20 assists and tallied 10 digs for the Eagles in a double-double performance. Kylie

Melkersman had 16 assists.

Jennifer Garrett tallied 18 digs. Hannah Babcock and Rebecca Edwards added 14 and 12, respectively.

Central Methodist travels to Peru State College on Saturday. First serve is set for 4:30 p.m. CT.