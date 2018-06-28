Stephens College women struggle against Harris-Stowe in 72-46 loss

COLUMBIA - Harris-Stowe State scored the game's first five points and never trailed in a 72-46 victory over Stephens College on Saturday afternoon. The Stars ended up shooting 23 percent on the day (14-of-61) and were out-rebounded 53-39.

The Hornets improved to 8-11 with the win and 7-8 in American Midwest Conference action, while Stephens fell to 3-17 (3-13 AMC).



Harris-Stowe jumped out to a quick double-digit lead, however the Stars stuck around for a good portion of the opening half. Coming off the bench, Makayla Butler provided a spark for the Stars, scoring nine straight points in a five-minute stretch. The freshman scored in an assortment of ways including a back-door bucket from Bridget Teixeira, a give-and-go from Dana Heggemann to narrow the deficit to six, and a 3-pointer in the corner.



With a little under 10 minutes remaining, the Hornets began to steadily pull away and registered eight of the final 10 points in the half. SC went into locker room trailing by 18, 39-21. For Stephens, the trio of Butler, Katie Heaton and Heggemann combined for all 21 of the Stars' first-half points.



Following halftime, several Stars struggled to find their shots and the team went just 5-for-29 (.172) to finish the game. Despite an off half shooting, Stephens prevented further damage by getting to the foul line early and often. The Stars converted on 12-of-14 (.857) free throws in the second half.



Leading the way for Harris-Stowe was guard Mia Wesley, who shot lights out with 26 points on 12-of-18 (.666) shooting. The 26-point performance marked her sixth game this season with 20+ points. HSSU's Lorraine Pitchford also had a strong game against the Stars, registering a double-double of 12 points, 14 rebounds.



Heggemann, who had 16 points and was 3-of-7 from 3-point range, led the Stars in scoring for the eighth time this season. The junior captain also pitched in a team-high nine rebounds and three blocks.



Butler joined Heggemann in double figures with 14 points and shot an efficient 55 percent from the floor. She was second on the team in rebounds (7) and swiped a career-high five steals along the way.



Rounding out the Stars' scoring on Saturday was Heaton with nine, Lauren Carlson with four and Briannah Tapp with three.



Stephens remains at home for its next game, welcoming Hannibal-LaGrange to Silverthorne Arena on Thursday night at 7 p.m. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Stars were up by eight at halftime and led by as much as 14 in the second half.